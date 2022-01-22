InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 7%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 54,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 55,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Stuka bought 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $67,925.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 96,253 shares of company stock valued at $341,358. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InspireMD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

