Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 196,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,268. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

