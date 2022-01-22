IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 600 ($8.19) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.32) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

LON IHP opened at GBX 516.50 ($7.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 470 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,964.80).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

