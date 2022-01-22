Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

IBKR stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,255. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

