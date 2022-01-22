Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

