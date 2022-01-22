InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.
NYSE IHG opened at $66.82 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
