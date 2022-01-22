InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $66.82 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

