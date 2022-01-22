International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 190 by HSBC

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.59) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

