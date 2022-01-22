International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $47.29 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.