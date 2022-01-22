International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Down to $49.35

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.35, but opened at $48.34. International Paper shares last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 3,185 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Get International Paper alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $79,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.