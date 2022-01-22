Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.29.

INTU opened at $528.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.36. Intuit has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

