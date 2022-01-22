Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $360.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $370.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.84. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,605,000 after acquiring an additional 473,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,451,000 after acquiring an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

