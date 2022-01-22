Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

