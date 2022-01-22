Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BSMO stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $678,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the period.

