Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.38

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 30011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 789,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 34,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

