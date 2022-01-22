Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 28,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 237,081 shares.The stock last traded at $21.81 and had previously closed at $21.66.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

