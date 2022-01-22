Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. Investar has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 13.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

