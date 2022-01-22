ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. ION has a total market capitalization of $303,847.39 and $26.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00167325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00354308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,688,410 coins and its circulating supply is 13,788,410 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

