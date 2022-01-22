Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

IPSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

