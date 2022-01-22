IQE (LON:IQE) Given New GBX 42 Price Target at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.82) to GBX 50 ($0.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 29.95 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £245.43 million and a P/E ratio of -305.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.69.

In other IQE news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,369.76).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

