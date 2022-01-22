iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after buying an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.