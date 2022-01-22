iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 642,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 98,367 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 82,449 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 279,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

