iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

