iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,816,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,917,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.

