Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 181,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iteris by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 88,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 940,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

