Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IVPAF. raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.