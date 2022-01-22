Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

