Jack W. Schuler Acquires 41,912 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 41,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $165,133.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

