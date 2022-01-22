Jane Routledge Acquires 19,696 Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Stock

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) insider Jane Routledge bought 19,696 shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,499.04 ($26,605.32).

Shares of MGCI stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.34) on Friday. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.50 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

