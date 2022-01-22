Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €830.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €774.82 ($880.48).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €697.20 ($792.27) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a one year high of €260.55 ($296.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of €713.45 and a 200-day moving average of €677.21.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

