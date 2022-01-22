Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Banco Santander by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

