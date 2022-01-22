Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

HAIN stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.