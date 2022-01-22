Jerry James Hunter Sells 15,533 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

