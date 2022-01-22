Joanna Place Purchases 3,907 Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.78) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,782.68. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,164.54 ($43.18).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.