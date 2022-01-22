JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JARA opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.78. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 80.60 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £187.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,440.00.

