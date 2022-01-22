Jupiter Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.24 million and $582,579.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.