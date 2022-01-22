Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.36. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 12,437 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$14.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

