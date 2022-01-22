KBC Group NV Acquires 1,009 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 81.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $51.83 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

