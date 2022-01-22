KBC Group NV Buys 9,620 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 437.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Glaukos by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

