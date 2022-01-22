KBC Group NV Has $464,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1,047.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 63.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

