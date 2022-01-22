KBC Group NV Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

