KBC Group NV Makes New $303,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 6,096.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

