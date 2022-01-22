KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Shares of XPO opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

