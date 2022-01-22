KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of KBR worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $81,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 318,566 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBR opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.78 and a beta of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

