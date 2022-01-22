Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after buying an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after buying an additional 173,869 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howard Hughes by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

