Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

