Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 14,613 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPXC opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

