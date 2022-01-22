Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 230,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,400,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

