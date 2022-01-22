Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,637 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10,510.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

