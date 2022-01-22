Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $664.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kelly Services by 118.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.