Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Cut to €785.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $93.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

